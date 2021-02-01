Woman shot, wounded by boyfriend during altercation in Fort Worth, police say

A woman was shot and wounded early Monday by her boyfriend during an altercation, Fort Worth police said.

The 37-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen and was taken to a local hospital.

The search for her boyfriend continued on Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 5100 block of Brentwood Stair Road.

Police did not provide information on what started the altercation.

At some point, the woman’s boyfriend is accused of shooting her and then fleeing the scene.

Detectives with the family violence unit are investigating the shooting.