Strip club security guard shoots man who fired into business, Fort Worth police say

A man who was thrown out of a strip club in north Fort Worth late Friday night retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and fired several times into the building, before an armed security guard shot him, police said.

The man, who was struck at least twice, was stable when medics took him to a hospital. But police didn’t have an update on his condition on Saturday morning.

There were no reports of anyone else struck by gunfire.

Police responded around 11:45 p.m. to a report that a man was shot at the Buck’s Cabaret, located at 2345 Meacham Boulevard, according to a police call log. Officers determined the incident began when the man was thrown out of the bar for causing a disturbance, police said.

He went to his vehicle, police said, where he pulled out a shotgun. He shot several times into the side of the strip club, causing a security guard for the business to return fire.

Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman, said in an email on Saturday morning the man hasn’t been charged with anything yet.

“It’s still being investigated,” he said.