Fort Worth police official announces his retirement from the force after 29-year career

One of the top-ranking Fort Worth police officials announced on Friday that he is retiring from the department after a 29-year career.

Fort Worth Assistant Police Chief Charlie Ramirez handed over his retirement letter Friday, saying his last day would be March 1.

Ramirez, who is currently assigned to the support bureau, leaves to take over as director of safety and security for the Eagle Mountain Saginaw school district. He was a finalist for the top police job in Arlington in 2020.

“It pains me to think that I won’t be able to contribute to the police department I have been a part of for so long, but I feel that it would be best for me and my family at this time,” Ramirez wrote in the letter.

Ramirez said he had been “blessed” to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Fort Worth and work alongside some of the best police officers in the country.

“My time with the department has filled me with a sense of purpose and belonging that none other could offer,” Ramirez said. “The Fort Worth Police Department will always have a place in my heart. Gold Bless and best of luck in the years to come.”

The Fort Worth police veteran earned his bachelor’s degree from Midwestern University and his master’s degree from the University of Louisville.

Ramirez joined the department in 1991 and served as a patrol officer assigned to the North Division.

His assignments in the department included:

▪ As assistant chief he also had been assigned to finance and personnel bureau.

▪ His deputy chief duties were special services, operational support and south/east field operations.

▪ He was duty captain and administrative captain for the chief’s office.

▪ When he was a lieutenant, he was assigned to background and recruiting and commander for the Northside.

▪ As a sergeant, he was assigned to the south, east and north divisions, and in traffic investigation.

Ramirez is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officer’s course and FBI National Academy.