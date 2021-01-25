Man killed in Sunday night crash at Fort Worth intersection, police say

A driver was killed Sunday night when a car ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle in a Fort Worth intersection, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Monday.

The motorist in the other car was taken to a local hospital.

The fatal accident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday at E. Berry St. and Campbell St.

The driver who ran the stop sign was pronounced dead at the scene, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details on the wreck.