19-year-old killed after his vehicle crashed into metal pole in Fort Worth parking lot

A 19-year-old Fort Worth man was killed early Thursday when his vehicle smashed into a metal pole near a traffic circle in west Fort Worth.

No other injuries were reported in the fatal accident.

The victim has been identified as Edoardo Santos, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Friday. He died from blunt force injuries and his death has been ruled an accident.

Santos was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m. Thursday.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the traffic accident early Thursday in the 7200 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard.

A vehicle was northbound on U.S. 287 approaching the traffic circle when it failed to negotiate a curve, struck a curb and left the roadway.

The vehicle continued into a parking lot, where it collided with the metal police, police said.

Fort Worth police did not release information on what caused the driver to lost control of the vehicle.