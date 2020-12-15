Fort Worth man dies from complications of injuries after crash during police chase

A motorcyclist seriously injured last month after crashing in Hurst during a chase with Grand Prairie police died Sunday, according to police and officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was identified as Brent Wayne Townsend, 47, of Fort Worth, who was pronounced dead Sunday morning at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Townsend died from complications of the injuries to his right leg, which he suffered on Nov. 8, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 on Loop 820 in Hurst just before the Trinity Boulevard exit.

Townsend led Grand Prairie police on the chase before he crashed into a construction barrier and he was thrown off the motorcycle, authorities said.

Townsend was accused of operating the motorcycle with a fake license plate, Grand Prairie police said Monday.