One person injured in Fort Worth house fire, fire department official says

A resident was injured Wednesday morning in a house fire in southeast Fort Worth, a fire official said.

But no injuries were reported in a mobile home fire in east Fort Worth.

No firefighters were injured in either of the two blazes, which occurred within minutes of each other.

The first blaze was reported at about 10:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Trinity Hills Lane. Fire officials reported a fire at a mobile home in that location.

Three minutes later, a fire was reported in a home in the 4200 block of Wiman Drive, where the resident was injured.

Fire officials did not immediately release any other details. The causes of the fires are under investigation.