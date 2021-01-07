Fort Worth

Fort Worth house fire likely accidental, authorities say; 80-year-old resident dies

A fire that erupted on Wednesday in a Fort Worth house from which an 80-year-old woman was pulled was likely caused by an accident, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department classified the cause of the blaze in the 900 block of Winnie Street as undetermined, Engineer Mike Drivdahl, a department spokesman, said.

Mary Pena lived at the house and died Wednesday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has not released the cause or manner of her death.

Fort Worth firefighters arrived about 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the one-story house. Pena was in a bedroom, and firefighters pulled her from it. She died about an hour later at a hospital.

