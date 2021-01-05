Man shot in arm after Fort Worth crash dies; police book suspect on suspicion of murder

A 34-year-old man who was shot after a vehicle crash in Fort Worth has died, and police on Tuesday booked on suspicion of murder the person who they allege was the shooter.

Macario Guzman, 37, was motivated by road rage when he shot Tearon Hill on Friday after the crash, Fort Worth police said.

Hill was shot in the arm about 4:30 p.m. on Brentwood Stair Road at Handley Drive near the Ryanwood neighborhood, police said.

Police found Hill in a vehicle’s driver’s seat. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. It was not clear when Hill was pronounced dead.

Police on Friday took into custody a person of interest.