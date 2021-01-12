1 critical after fight in east Fort Worth early Tuesday leads to shooting, police say

A large fight in east Fort Worth early Tuesday morning led to a shooting in which one person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Units responded to the call in the 7500 block of Portman Avenue around 4:30 a.m. The caller’s brother was apparently shot, according to a police call log.

WFAA-TV, a Star-Telegram media partner, reported the victim was in critical condition Tuesday morning. The fight was between juveniles and young adults, according to WFAA-TV, and was spurred in part by drama that played out over Instagram. There were multiple rounds fired from at least two guns, WFAA-TV reported.

Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, didn’t immediately comment on these details Tuesday morning. He said officers would look at the report and “see if there is anything else we can share.”

The only details he said he could provide amid the ongoing investigation was that a verbal and physical altercation preceded the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim at an alternate location, Calzada said, before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

He was taken in a private vehicle, according to WFAA-TV. A MedStar spokesman said in an email the agency was heading to the shooting when police canceled their response.

There were no suspects in custody Tuesday morning, Calzada said.