Have you seen her? 17-year-old girl with autism missing in Fort Worth.

Danielle Willis, 17, was reported missing in Fort Worth. Willis, who is 6-foot-3 and has autism, was last seen Saturday at JPS Hospital. If you have information on Willis’ whereabouts, the family asks that you contact the Fort Worth police department. Provided

A 17-year-old girl is missing in Fort Worth and her sister is asking for the community’s help to find her.

Danielle Willis was last seen leaving John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth at 11 a.m. Saturday. On Sunday, her sister, Sarah Willis, posted on Facebook and Twitter asking for people to look out for Danielle, who is autistic.

Danielle is 6-foot-3, has light brown hair and brown eyes. She does not have any forms of ID on her, her sister said.

On Sunday, Sarah and a group of friends placed about 150 fliers about Danielle Willis in an area near JPS and downtown Fort Worth.

“AGAIN, Dana is 6 FOOT 3 INCHES tall. She is very hard to miss so if enough people are looking for her I promise you, she *WILL* be found. That is my hope at least,” she wrote on Facebook.

A missing persons report on Danielle Willis has been filed with the Fort Worth Police Department, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

Anyone with information on Willis’ whereabouts can contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222 or message Sarah Willis on social media.

Please share this post and help me find my sister. She has gone missing in the Fort Worth Area. She is only 17 and has been missing for over 24 hours. Please keep her in your thoughts and/or prayers. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/sG3buh14qC — sarah willis (@chunkygrumpyyy) January 10, 2021