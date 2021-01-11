Mother, boyfriend charged with murder after 8-year-old found dead in Irving hotel room

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of the woman’s 8-year-old son in Irving, police said.

Codie McCrory, 29, and Leslie Curtis, 30, were both charged with capital murder in Delmor Best-Curtis’ death.

On Friday, Irving officers found Delmor lying on a bed, unresponsive, at the Magnuson Hotel as they responded to an unconscious person call. Officers started CPR on the child, who had numerous injuries, police said in a news release Monday. The Irving Fire Department took him to the Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead.

McCrory and Curtis had been “violently abusing” Delmor for at least 10 days and living at the hotel in the 100 block of West State Highway 183 since November, according to Irving police. Delmor was not attending school, and McCrory and Curtis had been dating for less than one year.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 and reference the case number, which is 21-558. Additionally, people may submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

The Irving Police Department wants to remind everyone that if anyone suspects or has concerns about abuse or neglect of a child, they should contact their local law enforcement agency or Child Protective Services at (800) 252-5400.