Fort Worth woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old pedestrian in August

A Fort Worth woman was charged Wednesday with driving a car that hit and killed a pedestrian in August, and then leaving the scene, according to Fort Worth police and court records.

Priscila Luna was booked into jail on Tuesday, and then later released on $20,000 bail.

Luna, 27, was charged with accident involving death on Wednesday, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

The victim was Luis Ricardo Delgadillo, 22, who died Aug. 31 from blunt force injuries, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Interstate 35W and E. Seminary Drive in Fort Worth.

Delgadillo was crossing the intersection when he was hit by a dark SUV, according to a police report.

On impact, Delgadillo was thrown into the intersection where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver left the scene without giving aid to Delgadillo. That driver was later identified by Fort Worth police as Priscila Luna.