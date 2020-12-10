Person critically injured in crash with City of Fort Worth bus, authorities say

A person was critically injured in a crash with an unoccupied City of Fort Worth bus Thursday morning, according to MedStar and police.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of the southbound lanes of the South Freeway service road, according to a police call log. The caller stated a red Dodge car ran into a Trinity Metro bus.

Police confirmed the vehicle struck the bus, which was empty at the time.

MedStar took one person to a hospital with critical injuries, spokesman Matt Zavadsky said in an email.