Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fort Worth

Person critically injured in crash with City of Fort Worth bus, authorities say

Fort Worth

A person was critically injured in a crash with an unoccupied City of Fort Worth bus Thursday morning, according to MedStar and police.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of the southbound lanes of the South Freeway service road, according to a police call log. The caller stated a red Dodge car ran into a Trinity Metro bus.

Police confirmed the vehicle struck the bus, which was empty at the time.

MedStar took one person to a hospital with critical injuries, spokesman Matt Zavadsky said in an email.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service