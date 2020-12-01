Man shot in the leg during south Fort Worth attempted robbery, police say

A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in south Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of East Berry Street, according to a police call log. The caller stated someone had been shot near Robinson’s BBQ.

The listed address for the shooting was the Berry Food Mart next door, the call log shows.

A man at the door was shot as an attempted robbery was underway, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Segura said in an email.

Segura didn’t describe how the attempted robbery occurred or if there were one or multiple suspects. He also didn’t clarify where the incident occurred.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police hadn’t announced any suspects as of Tuesday morning.

Segura said in an email no additional details are available at this time.