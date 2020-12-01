Fort Worth
Inmate in Fort Worth jail briefly escapes early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
An inmate in a Fort Worth jail broke a window early Tuesday morning and used a hose to escape for around 20 minutes before he was captured, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
The 39-year-old was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital to be treated for injuries suffered during the escape attempt, the agency said in a news release. His identity wasn’t immediately released.
Sheriff’s office deputies responded to an escape call at the Lon Evans Correction Center around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release. The 39-year-old man had broke a window on the fifth floor to make his escape, the sheriff’s office said.
The initial investigation revealed he used a fire extinguisher and a hose to get outside of the facility.
Lt. Jennifer Gabbert, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, didn’t immediately respond to follow-up questions on how the inmate made his escape, or how severe his injuries were.
A Tarrant County patrol sergeant found him around 4 a.m., according to the release. The man was taken to JPS.
He is being held in jail on charges of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and indecent exposure, the sheriff’s office said.
Additional charges in connection to the brief escape are pending, the agency said.
