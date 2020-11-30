Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
‘Grinch’ steals Salvation Army Red Kettle in Arlington, but can’t get away, police say

Arlington police said a man stole a Salvation Army Red Kettle on Monday outside a Walmart.
A man stole a Salvation Army Red Kettle outside a Walmart in Arlington on Monday, police said.

At about noon, police officers responded to the Walmart on South Cooper Street. A man brandished a knife toward a security guard and took the kettle, which volunteers collect money inside of for charity, and the Salvation Army worker’s backpack, Arlington police said on social media.

However, “this Grinch didn’t get away,” the police department’s post said.

Officers caught the man as he was running in the nearby Home Depot parking lot, and the kettle and backpack were recovered. The man was charged with aggravated robbery, police said.

