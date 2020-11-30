Back from COVID, Fort Worth Mayor Price says ‘be responsible’ ahead of rodeo events

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price speaks outside of City Hall Monday after returning from a battle with COVID-19. Price described her symptoms and “moderate” and urged people to wear a mask. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Returning from her COVID-19 quarantine Monday, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price urged people to take the virus seriously and continue to wear masks.

Price was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus Nov. 18 but began having symptoms the night before. Her husband, Tom, had tested positive earlier that week. Monday was Price’s first day at City Hall since the positive diagnosis, though she has not been tested since.

“Just be responsible because our numbers are rising and we have a big event coming up,” she said, referring to the National Finals Rodeo beginning Wednesday at Globe Life Field with other events planned in Fort Worth.

“If you’re feeling great or you go get tested and it’s negative that’s no reason to run around without your mask,” she said later.

At a press conference outside of City Hall she also thanked people for their thoughts and prayers.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tarrant County reported 3,356 coronavirus cases on Monday, a combined total from four days (Thursday through Sunday) because of the Thanksgiving holiday. As of Sunday, 74% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

Price, 71, was treated at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth and was the third person in North Texas to receive a scarce antibody therapy called Bamlanivimab.

The drug is for outpatient use with COVID-19 patients who are at increased risk of severe disease. Price fell into the high risk category because of her age, she said.

Price described her symptoms as “moderate.” For about 48 hours she had “severe flu-like” symptoms including a fever, cough and body aches. She said her husband’s symptoms were milder.

The Bamlanivimab has quick results, she said. By the next day she said the fever was gone and she was not coughing as much. Her husband did not have the treatment but has also recovered.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

“I just felt better than I had the two days prior,” she said.

Price has not been tested again, her office said, because Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for health care professionals and essential workers does not require a negative test to return to work. Those guidelines stipulate a person can return to work if symptoms have improved, at least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, and at least 24 hours have passed without a fever and the use of fever-reducing drugs.

Price said she had no reservations about the National Finals Rodeo and related events happening in Arlington and Fort Worth. The rodeo itself has sold out Dec. 3-12, about 14,500 seats per night. Fort Worth officials anticipate about 10,000 for annual Cowboy Christmas expo at the Convention Center each day. Smaller events related to the rodeo carry high risk of coronavirus spread, health experts told the Star-Telegram.

She will be the keynote speaker at a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event Tuesday morning.