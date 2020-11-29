Freeze warning issued in Fort Worth as cold temps expected to continue through week

Fort Worth will see its first freeze warning overnight Sunday, and the coldest weather so far this season will continue throughout the week.

A second cold front and 15 to 25 mph winds will push through the area around 8 p.m. Sunday, bringing temperatures down to at or below freezing near daybreak Monday morning, said meteorologist Matt Bishop with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Lows on Monday will be in the 20s and 30s, but with the wind chill, the “real feel” temperature will be about 20 degrees. A freeze warning was issued for Sunday night and will likely be in effect Monday night as well. With the freeze warning, don’t forget to take care of the four p’s: people, pets, pipes and plants, Bishop said.

The temperature will likely drop below freezing on Monday night into Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth area should see a high of 50 degrees.

Another cold front of Wednesday will bring the temperatures down to about 32 degrees again overnight, and Thursday and Friday nights will remain cold with lows dropping to at or below freezing, Bishop said.

“It’s not unusual, now that we’re into almost December,” Bishop said. “It’s fairly common to get these cold snaps.”