Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Fort Worth pedestrian killed when SUV flipped after running red light

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was killed in Fort Worth around 9:45 p.m. Saturday after an SUV ran a red light, struck another vehicle, flipped and hit two pedestrians, according to Police.

The SUV was headed westbound on Rosedale at the intersection of Rosedale and Evans. When the driver ran the red light it clipped a truck planning to turn left from Evans to Rosedale and flipped, hitting two pedestrians, a man and a woman.

The woman was killed and the male pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he is expected to survive, police said. The driver was unharmed.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers Mansfield City Hall and schools in Mansfield and Arlington for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service