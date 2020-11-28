Fort Worth pedestrian killed when SUV flipped after running red light

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was killed in Fort Worth around 9:45 p.m. Saturday after an SUV ran a red light, struck another vehicle, flipped and hit two pedestrians, according to Police.

The SUV was headed westbound on Rosedale at the intersection of Rosedale and Evans. When the driver ran the red light it clipped a truck planning to turn left from Evans to Rosedale and flipped, hitting two pedestrians, a man and a woman.

The woman was killed and the male pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he is expected to survive, police said. The driver was unharmed.