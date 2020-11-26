Arlington tornado cleanup continues on Thanksgiving. Here are resources for help.

Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Families and officials alike continued to assess extensive damage in a swath of Arlington hit by a tornado on Tuesday night.

About 25 families displaced by the storm remained in the Red Cross’ emergency lodging Thursday. They were given Thanksgiving dinner provided by Applebee’s, Red Cross North Texas communications manager Lisa Morgan said.

The National Weather Service conducted damage assessments in the area along Mayfield Road and Pioneer Parkway, where most of the damage was concentrated. The Waterdance Apartments, Mirage Apartments, Colorado Square Apartments and Garden Park Apartments in east Arlington were hit hardest.

A full damage report of the area was still being written Thursday, but the National Weather Service said Thursday morning that the EF2 tornado carried winds of up to 115 mph and had a path length of 5.04 miles. The tornado had a width of 150 yards at its largest point and lasted about seven minutes. Five people were injured. The city’s outdoor warning siren system was activated at about 9 p.m. due to a tornado warning.

While the twister lasted less than 10 minutes, the destruction it wrought was visible from several main roads in Arlington. At 1 p.m., residents loaded what remained of their valuables into cars outside the Waterdance Apartments on North Collins Road. A family filled their trunk with paintings and decorations. Some cars in the parking lot were splattered in mud and covered with black tarps.

Most of the damage was concentrated along Mayfield Road and Pioneer Parkway between Bowen Road to the west and State Highway 360 to the east, the city said in a press release Thursday. Collapsed wooden fences, broken windows, torn off roofs and caution tape lined North Collins road. A few blocks into neighborhoods on either side of the road appeared undamaged, evidence of the destructive but narrow path of Tuesday night’s storm.

Public Works and Transportation crews cleared debris from streets, while Oncor and Atmos worked to restore power and natural gas to affected neighborhoods.

If you have debris or damage at your home, call the Arlington Action Center at 817-459-6777

For those with damage, here’s what the city says about the cleanup:

