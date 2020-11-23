Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
22-year-old man shot in hip while driving on far north Fort Worth road, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot early Monday while driving down a north Fort Worth road, according to police reports.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his hip, but police said it was unclear what prompted the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call shortly before 1 a.m.

The man reported he was driving on a road in far north Fort Worth when he was shot, according to a police call log.

Police reported the shooting occurred in the 12,000 block of Old Denton Road in far north Fort Worth.

The victim was at Medical City Alliance when he made the report. Police had not released information on how the victim arrived at the hospital.

