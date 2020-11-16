Fort Worth
Woman inside of home wounded in south Fort Worth drive-by shooting, police say
A woman was wounded Sunday night in a drive-by shooting after someone opened fire at a home, police said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and no other injuries were reported.
The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Debbie Drive.
Fort Worth police learned that suspects drove by a home and fired multiple rounds into the home.
The victim who suffered a gunshot wound to her lower back was inside of the home at the time of the shooting.
Police had not released any information on a motive for the shooting or the suspects.
Detectives continued on Monday to investigate the shooting.
