Man fatally shot in Dallas early Tuesday lying in bed with woman, child, police say

A Dallas police car and yellow police tape marks off an area in the 2400 block of Bickers Street where a shooting occurred early Tuesday morning, with bullets going through a home and striking a man, killing him. The suspects were at large as of Tuesday morning. Mike Forbes/WFAA-TV

A man was in bed with a woman and a child in West Dallas early Tuesday morning when police say bullets ripped through the home, fatally wounding him.

No one else was reported to be injured. The man, identified as 37-year-old Desmond Walton, made it to a hospital but later died, Dallas police spokesperson Melinda Guttierez said in an email.

The suspects are at large, Guttierez said.

It was unclear as of Tuesday morning how the shooting played out outside of the residence in the 2400 block of Bickers Street.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the address around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Guttierez said. They found Walton on the floor of a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital.

Police at the scene told WFAA-TV, a Star-Telegram media partner, the man was in bed with a woman and a child when someone passed by and shot into the home. The child and woman weren’t hit, police said to the news station.

Photos from the station show more than a dozen yellow markers in the street, appearing to mark bullets or casings. Police tape marks off an area with connected townhouses.

Guttierez didn’t immediately respond to follow-up questions on this detail or if police had an idea as to what the shooting looked like.