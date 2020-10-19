Police ask for help identifying four suspects of armed robbery in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police asked for help identifying four people they say robbed someone at gunpoint on Sept. 27. Twitter

Fort Worth police asked the public for help identifying four people suspected of robbing a person at gunpoint on Sept. 27.

On Monday night, Fort Worth police posted on Twitter photos of the suspects and a car they may be driving. According to police, the four people approached a man who was sitting in a car at 6601 Brentwood Stair and asked if the man wanted to join them at a game room. The man agreed and went to a Wells Fargo bank.

The four people followed the man, assaulted him and took his money and car at gunpoint, police said.

The suspects are three Hispanic men and one Black man and are between 20 and 30 years old, according to police. The first suspect is a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 210 pounds. The second man is Hispanic, about 6-foot and has tattoos on both of his arms and chest. The third person is Hispanic, is 5-10 with a thin build and has tattoos on his right forearm. The fourth person is Black, 6-foot with a thin build and black hair.

Anyone with information can contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4378.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

#HeadsUp



Do you recognize these 4 suspects? They robbed a victim at gunpoint and stole the victim's vehicle. They need to be located. pic.twitter.com/73CwWJMCA2 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 20, 2020