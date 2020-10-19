Man dies after crashing into tree in north Fort Worth, police say 

One person died after driving into a tree in north Fort Worth Monday afternoon, police said.

The man was driving a pickup truck in the 1800 block of Harriet Creek Drive near Elementary Drive and Highway 114 when he hit a tree at a high speed. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition and later died, Fort Worth police said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the man as 41-year-old Scott Harrel from Justin.