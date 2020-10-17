Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth Friday night, police say

A man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in far east Fort Worth Friday night, police said.
A man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in far east Fort Worth Friday night, police said.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard. They confirmed there was a drive-by shooting where a suspect, or suspects, fired several shots, police said.

One of the shots struck the man, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

There were no suspects in custody Friday night. A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for an update on Saturday morning.

