Fort Worth
Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth Friday night, police say
A man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in far east Fort Worth Friday night, police said.
Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard. They confirmed there was a drive-by shooting where a suspect, or suspects, fired several shots, police said.
One of the shots struck the man, police said.
He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
There were no suspects in custody Friday night. A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for an update on Saturday morning.
Comments