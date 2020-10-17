Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Woman shot in leg in south Fort Worth Saturday morning, police say

A woman was shot in the leg in south Fort Worth early Saturday morning, police said.

She’s expected to survive. No suspects were in custody Saturday morning.

Police units responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Oak Grove Road around 5 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated a woman was shot.

Officers found the woman and had her taken to a hospital, police said.

Police were unable to describe the shooting or what led to it.

An investigation is underway.

