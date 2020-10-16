Attorneys for former Fort Worth officer charged in killing subpoena city mayor, chief

Attorneys who represent a former Fort Worth police officer indicted on a murder charge in the killing last year of a woman he shot through a window have subpoenaed the city’s mayor and police chief to testify later this month at a hearing in the case.

State District Judge David Hagerman will consider pretrial motions at the hearing in 297th District Court, but the nature of the lines of questions to be asked of Mayor Betsy Price and Chief Ed Kraus was not clear.

The former officer, Aaron Dean, is accused in the Oct. 12, 2019, death of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth.

The subpoenas do not seek documents, but rather Price and Kraus’ personal appearance on Oct. 27. The subpoenas were executed on Thursday, according to court records.

Jefferson died as she was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother’s house in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue.

She heard noise outside and thought a prowler was in the yard. Jefferson grabbed her gun, looked from bedroom window as she held it as Dean fired once, according to the nephew’s account that is described in an affidavit supporting an arrest warrant for the officer.

A neighbor had called the police because he was worried after seeing the home’s doors open.

Jefferson, who was 28 and Black, was shot by Dean, who is 35 and white.

Hagerman has issued an order directing the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and Dean’s attorneys to not offer information on the case outside of court.

Kraus, who announced in July that he planned to retire, has said that he intended to fire Dean for violating police department policies had he not resigned. Dean was employed by the department for about 18 months.

Dean was arrested hours after he resigned. The former officer was released on $200,000 bail.