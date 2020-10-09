COVID delayed Aaron Dean’s trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson. When could he see a jury?

It’s been nearly a year since ex-Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean was arrested and charged with murder for shooting Atatiana Jefferson on Oct. 12, 2019, but he has yet to be tried on the charge.

Dean has been out of jail on a $200,000 bond since Oct. 14, 2019. No trial date has been set and the coronavirus pandemic delayed many hearings, but the Tarrant County district attorney said recently that she wants to start scheduling hearings again to move the case forward.

Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew when a neighbor called the non-emergency line to report that the front door to the house had been open all day, and it was now well into the night.

When Dean and another officer showed up, they quietly moved through Jefferson’s backyard and looked through open doors. Neither of the officers announced their presence, according to body-camera video.

When Jefferson heard some noise outside, she looked out of a bedroom window and Dean fired a shot, killing her, police have said.

A jury will have to decide if Dean was justified when he pulled the trigger. He has pleaded not guilty.

District Attorney Sharen Wilson said the prosecution of Dean is a priority for her office, but she couldn’t say more because of a gag order.

Three pre-trial hearings happened between Dec. 16, 2019 and April. But a motions docket that was set for April 14 was canceled because of COVID-19.

Judge David Hagerman set a Zoom hearing to discuss Wilson’s request to schedule more court hearings. The next hearing, to consider pretrial motions, is scheduled for Oct. 27, according to court records.

The district attorney said she wants to schedule a jury trial as soon as the county deems it safe.

The Texas Supreme Court has delayed jury trials until at least December, so it’s likely that Dean won’t go to trial until at least 2021.

Dean isn’t the only ex-officer who will likely go to trial in Tarrant County next year for killing someone while on duty. Ex-Arlington officer Bau Tran shot and killed O’Shae Terry as Terry was trying to drive off from a traffic stop in September 2018.

Tran was initially scheduled to go to trial in March, but it was postponed. A new trial date hasn’t been set.