Atatiana Jefferson’s family waits for justice 1 year after Fort Worth police shooting

One year ago, a single gunshot changed a Fort Worth family forever.

Nearly a year has passed since a Fort Worth police officer shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson. In that year, people across the country have seen and protested several high-profile deaths at the hands of police — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

In the year since Aaron Dean fired his gun through a window at Jefferson’s home and killed her, COVID-19 took over the globe and thousands of other headlines have come and gone in Fort Worth. But Jefferson’s family never left that moment on Oct. 12, 2019.

Her sister Ashley Carr described the family as “at a standstill.”

“Everyone is moving around me, and I’m stuck,” Carr said. “I can’t move. I can’t move forward.”

The violence of Jefferson’s death continues to shake her sisters and cousin, especially as people of color continue to be killed by police across the United States.

Each time a Black person is killed at the hands of police, “it’s like a wound opened up again every time,” Cerese Fortson, Jefferson’s cousin, said.

“There’s no healing,” she said. “Not only are we trying to get justice for Atatiana, but now it’s another person who met the same fate. It’s like a wound that never heals.”

When she hears something in the middle of the night, Fortson said she is “not afraid that it’s a burglary.”

“I’m afraid it’s the cops,” she said.

A family’s ‘pride and joy’

Jefferson, affectionately called “Tay” by family and friends, was the pride and joy of her family, Carr and Fortson said. As a child, she was a quick thinker and even quicker to tackle a challenge.

“She was always climbing trees,” Fortson said. “I would say, ‘That tree is kind of big, I don’t know...’ and before I could finish my sentence, she would be at the top level. And not even that, but then she would jump down.”

Unlike her cousins and siblings, Jefferson did not spend her money on candy and toys when she was little, but saved the money carefully. She had her mind set that she was going to buy herself a bike, and she saved each dollar until she did so.

Her money-saving mentality continued into adulthood as she paid her way through Xavier University in Louisiana to major in biology.

She told her sister Ashley she planned on becoming a doctor.

“She told me, ‘I’m going to do pre-med,’” Ashley recalled. “And I said, ‘OK, when you get to organic chemistry that will be the test for that.’”

Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed on Oct. 12, 2019, by a Fort Worth police officer. Courtesy: Facebook

At the end of that semester, Jefferson called Ashley and told her, “Oh yeah, that was a piece of cake.”

As Jefferson saved up for medical school, she worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales and moved back home to help her mother, whose health was declining.

“I just thought that she’s gonna be this big person everyone is going to look to for answers and an example,” Fortson said. “And I’m not disappointed in what she became. She had so much more to give, so much more to do.”

Atatiana Jefferson’s death

Jefferson, 28, was busy with one of her favorite hobbies on the night she died. At 2:30 a.m., she and her 8-year-old nephew Zion were playing video games at her family’s house in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue. The door was propped open to let in a pleasantly cool breeze.

A neighbor noticed the door was open and thought it was unusual for the time of night. He called a non-emergency number to ask someone to check on the home. About three minutes later, two officers parked around the corner from the house, went into the backyard and, when Jefferson looked out the back window, one of them shot her.

Protests and anger rippled through Fort Worth.

Dean resigned and was charged with murder two days after he shot Jefferson, and he was indicted by a grand jury in December. But COVID-19 halted most court proceedings, and Dean’s trial has not moved forward.

“Our family would have wanted a swift justice process, but we understand due to COVID, there is no jury selection, no jury trials, so we have to wait,” Ashley Carr said. “But that’s an odd place to just sit and wait. You can’t go forward and can’t go backwards. You’re just stuck in the moment.”

Jefferson’s death had devastating results on the family. In January, Jefferson’s mother died in the same home where her daughter had been shot three months prior. Ashley said she has no doubt Yolanda Carr died because of the heartbreak and stress that Jefferson’s death caused.

Yolanda, whose health had already been declining, would wake up crying from dreams of her daughter. But she was not ready to die, Ashley said. She talked about going to “get her some wigs and some outfits and get out there protesting.” More than anything, she wanted to keep fighting for justice for her daughter.

Yolanda Carr, the mother of Atatiana Jefferson, died in her Fort Worth home in January after an illness, according to family attorney Lee Merritt. Twitter

“She wanted to scream her baby’s name,” Ashley said. “How she left was abrupt, too. She was ready to go fight. She wasn’t ready to go.”

“I can still hear her and hear her pain,” Fortson said.

Atatiana Jefferson’s nephew, Zion, also had his life upended when his aunt was shot in front of him.

Ashley Carr said Zion “experienced unchildlike things that none of us should ever experience,” but he has used Jefferson’s death as a way to speak up for the community. In August, he planned two protests in Fort Worth and Dallas. He encouraged city leadership to increase spending for STEM education and The Atatiana Project.

The family had several events planned for this weekend in honor of Jefferson — starting with a Praise in the Park at Kiest Park in Dallas from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday a car parade will begin at 3 p.m. at 3033 South Freeway in Fort Worth, followed by food, fellowship and a candlelight vigil at the Jefferson home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue in Fort Worth at 5 p.m. A balloon release and memorial will be held at Lincoln Cemetery on Monday morning.

Police reform

Some might have described Jefferson as quiet, but that was only because they did not know her well enough, Ashley Carr said. Those close to her knew she could talk your ear off, and “it was always, always words of thought, words of knowledge.”

But now, “no one hears her voice.”

Ashley said the Fort Worth Police Department “won’t even mention her name.”

“They just say, ‘the incident,’” she said. “There has to be some type of police reform, there has to be some kind of accountability for shots that are taken.”

Some of that reform should include defunding the police, which unfortunately has been taken out of context by people to mean getting rid of police altogether, Ashley said. Instead, the movement is about reallocating a city’s money to create more community outreach and mental health programs.

“It’s the city’s money and it’s how the city decides to budget the police,” Ashley said. “It’s redistributing the money.”

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 photo, flowers lie on the sidewalk in front of the house in Fort Worth, Texas, where white Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman, through a back window of her home. Dean was not heard identifying himself as police on the bodycam video, and Police Chief Ed Kraus has said there was no sign Dean or the other officer who responded knocked on the front door. Dean resigned and is charged with murder. David Kent AP

On Thursday night, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and other community leaders held a roundtable event “to discuss progress underway, changes made and the road ahead” a year after Jefferson’s death. Jefferson’s sisters also attended the meeting, held at Texas Wesleyan University.

“I promised a year ago that she would not be forgotten and that her tragic death would propel change in Fort Worth,” Price said, according to video of the meeting. She added that the first steps have been taken, but there is still a long way to go.

“I don’t tell you this to be defensive, but I do want you to know there is hard work going on,” Price said. “And it started long ago, but it really ramped up after we lost Atatiana. The community members should hear us that we are listening to you. You told us what you wanted and we are working toward that.”

Following Jefferson’s death, the city hired a police monitor and Price directed staff to convene a third-party expert panel to review the police department’s policies and procedures.

Deputy Chief Neil Noakes represented the Fort Worth Police Department at the roundtable event Thursday. He talked about how the department has improved its policies and training to require that officers try to de-escalate a situation before using force and practice how to respond to different scenarios.

“When officers make the scene, if they have to use force, they’re required to explain what de-escalation techniques they used to prevent that force from happening in the first place,” Noakes said, according to video of the meeting.

The panel made of up national experts who spent months reviewing the Fort Worth Police Department released its preliminary findings on July 31 and is expected to release its final report later this year.

The panel commended leaders within the department for creating policies and practices that focus on de-escalation tactics and encourage community trust — but found those policies are not uniformly followed or enforced.

The panel said it found examples of certain policies not being enforced in the police department, including failure to de-escalate or conduct that actually escalated a confrontation, and failure to wait for back-up or other tactical decisions that placed officers at heightened risk or that created the need to use force.

The expert panel continues to engage in additional review of police documents, interviews, data analysis and community meetings.

In 2019, Fort Worth police shot seven people, killing six of them. In 2020, Fort Worth police have shot one person, who survived.

During Black Lives Matter protests in Fort Worth following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis this summer, protesters often included Jefferson in chants.

“What’s her name?” someone would shout.

“Atatiana Jefferson!” the crowd would answer.

And yet, Jefferson’s family fears her story is being forgotten. As COVID-19 continues to stall Dean’s trial, and police reform continues to be debated in Fort Worth, all the family can do is remember, and wait.