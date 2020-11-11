Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Girl seriously injured after fall from third floor window at Fort Worth apartment

A 5-year-old girl was seriously injured Tuesday night after she fell through an an open window at an apartment complex in far east Fort Worth, authorities said Wednesday.

The condition of the girl was not available Wednesday morning.

The girl had been on the third floor of the apartment complex.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Landing Apartment Homes in the 3700 block of Vaucluse Drive in east Fort Worth.

The child had pushed on a screen of an open window and fell through, Fort Worth police said.

Officers at the scene determined that it was an accident.

