Fort Worth police searching for teenage girl missing since Nov. 3

Fort Worth police are searching for a missing teenage girl who disappeared Nov. 3 around 9 p.m.

Nyla Troday Rider, 16, was last seen at The Coventry apartments in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth.

Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Nyla Troday Rider. Courtesy Fort Worth police

She is a black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police, in a poster circulating online, said she is a runaway. They are asking anybody with information on her whereabouts to call 817-392-4222.

