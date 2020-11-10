Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Fort Worth police searching for teenage girl missing since Nov. 3

Fort Worth police are searching for a missing teenage girl who disappeared Nov. 3 around 9 p.m.

Nyla Troday Rider, 16, was last seen at The Coventry apartments in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth.

Nyla Troday Rider
Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Nyla Troday Rider. Courtesy Fort Worth police

She is a black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police, in a poster circulating online, said she is a runaway. They are asking anybody with information on her whereabouts to call 817-392-4222.

