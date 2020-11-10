Teen shot in possibly gang-related incident near south Fort Worth park, police say

A person was shot in the wrist during a possibly gang-related shooting near an apartment complex and a park in south Fort Worth on Monday night, police said.

The person’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. The individuals responsible for the shooting have possibly been identified, according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman.

The victim is a 17-year-old boy, according to KRLD NewsRadio.

A caller at the Park at LeBlanc Apartments reported hearing six gunshots coming from a silver Buick followed by three more shots about 8:30 p.m., according to a police call log. Additional people called 911, the call log shows, and they indicated there were shots coming from inside the apartment complex as well as from the nearby Patricia LeBlanc Park.

When asked if police could describe what happened, Pollozani said in an email that’s what under investigation.

Information on the possible suspects wasn’t immediately released Tuesday morning.

The police department’s gang unit is investigating the shooting, police said.