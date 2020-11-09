Crime
Police search for driver in Fort Worth hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian
Fort Worth police are looking for information on a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured.
The pedestrian was walking on Interstate 35W around 9 p.m. Sunday, headed northbound on the shoulder of the southbound lane around the 10100 block, when an unidentified vehicle struck the pedestrian, according to a news release from police.
The driver left the scene without rendering aid, according to the release.
The incident happened between the entrance ramp for Golden Triangle Boulevard and the exit for Heritage Trace Parkway.
Police are asking anybody with information on the incident to call 817-392-4891.
