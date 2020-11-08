Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Police investigating shooting death of man in far north Fort Worth

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in far north Fort Worth.
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in far north Fort Worth. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating the Saturday night shooting death of a man in far north Fort Worth.

Officers responded at around 9 p.m. to a shooting call at the 4800 block of Great Divide Drive, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man or any details about suspected shooters. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers Mansfield City Hall and schools in Mansfield and Arlington for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service