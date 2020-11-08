Police investigating shooting death of man in far north Fort Worth

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in far north Fort Worth. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating the Saturday night shooting death of a man in far north Fort Worth.

Officers responded at around 9 p.m. to a shooting call at the 4800 block of Great Divide Drive, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man or any details about suspected shooters. Homicide detectives are investigating.