Fort Worth
Fort Worth police searching for man who went missing after crashing into guardrail
The Fort Worth Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 29-year-old who went missing after he crashed his car into a guardrail on the Lake Worth Bridge on Saturday night.
His family fears he could be lost and in danger, police said in social media posts on Wednesday.
Dy Chanh Thach was last seen around 8:50 p.m. Saturday leaving the scene of a crash on the Lake Worth Bridge, in the 2400 block of West Loop 820 North, police said on social media Wednesday. He apparently struck a guard rail, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.
When officers arrived at the crash to investigate, Segura said, he wasn’t there.
Thach, who’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds, was wearing a black, long-sleeve T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on him and his whereabouts is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.
