Man killed in fiery Arlington crash where car went off freeway into creek, police say

A man died after his car veered off of an Arlington freeway on Wednesday night and crashed into a creek below, catching on fire, police said.

His identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the notification of next of kin.

Police responded to the crash in the 2700 block of West I-20, between Bowen Road and Park Springs Drive, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the department said in a news release. A car had gone off the freeway, police said, and landed in Rush Creek. It became engulfed in flames.

Arlington firefighters put out the fire and then determined there was one person in the car, police said. He was pronounced dead.

It was unclear as of Thursday morning what his cause of death was, or why he lost control of the car and went off the side of the freeway.

