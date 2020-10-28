Record number of kids seen for suicide attempts at Fort Worth hospital in September

Attempted suicides by children and teens rose again in September at Cook Children’s Medical Center, making it the worst month on record since at least 2015, according to hospital officials.

Thirty-seven children and teens who attempted suicide were admitted to the hospital last month, according to a hospital news release on checkupnewsroom.com. That number comes after a near record month in August, when 29 patients were admitted.

In September, the patients were between the ages of 6 to 18 years old. Hospital officials said factors they believe have contributed to the increase include the start of school, virtual school and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many kids have had more more access to medications, guns and the internet because they have had to be left alone at home due to COVID-19, hospital officials said.

“We’ve seen this number rising year after year, so it’s not surprising that it’s this high,” said Dr. Kia Carter, medical director of psychiatry at Cook Children’s, in the news release. “Suicide has become the second leading cause of death for kids and adolescents in the last year, versus two years ago when it was the third leading cause of death.”

The increase of attempted suicides at this time of the year is nothing new to the hospital as students return to school.

In September 2019, the Fort Worth hospital admitted 32 patients for suicide attempts.

“We’ve definitely seen this number rising in the last five years, but I do think that the amount of stress that we as a society have experienced in the last six months has caused some of our kids and adults to struggle more,” Carter said.

Virtual schooling could be having an effect on the mental health of some kids because students don’t have school as an outlet to express their feelings. Hospital officials said some kids do very well with virtual learning, but it’s up to parents to know what works best for their child.

“I think everything in proportion is good, but when something is to this extent where some kids have had to do 100 percent virtual since March, it’s been very difficult,” Carter said. “When kids have school., they have other people to talk to. They have friends and social activities. Now, it’s just them, their parents and siblings.”

Cater said some families may have had to choose virtual learning if a child or another family member contracted COVID-19. Parents who need it should ask for help from school counselors, nurses, teachers and their pediatricians, she said.

There are warning signs, but hospital officials noted they could be difficult to detect during the pandemic.

Carter said things like sleeping more than usual or not wanting to engage or interact in activities they enjoyed could be signs of depression in children.

Hospital officials say these are other signs to watch for:

▪ Declining grades

▪ Lack of concern about appearance and hygiene

▪ Changes in eating and/or sleep

▪ Self-injury such as cutting

▪ Less motivation

▪ Alcohol/drug use

▪ Acting highly anxious or agitated

▪ Recklessness

Carter pointed out that girls are more likely to be hospitalized for attempting suicide, but boys tend to make more fatal attempts.

The average age for suicide attempt admissions is 14 to 15, according to hospital statistics, but more recently, the majority of patients have been around 12 to 13.

If you feel your child may need a higher level of care, but it’s not an emergency call Cook Children’s Behavioral Health Intake Department at 682-885-3917.

“Our biggest hope is that we can help families find the support and resources they need, and that we can educate our school systems about warning signs and screenings,” Carter said. “We don’t want the numbers to continue to rise and we continue to lose our children.”