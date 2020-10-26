Hunters find missing Fort Worth woman’s car with human remains inside, police say

The car of a missing 69-year-old Fort Worth woman was found in Cooke County on Saturday, and human remains were located inside, Fort Worth police said Monday.

Authorities have not released any further information on the human remains.

Hunters found the car belonging to Carolyn Riggins in a wooded area of Cooke County and alerted deputies with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Dallas County medical examiner’s office were also notified and will work to identify the remains.

Fort Worth police detectives in the missing persons unit are involved in the investigation.

Riggins was last heard from on July 11.

Her last known location was 6901 N. Beach St. in Fort Worth. She was driving a 2002 Lincoln Town Car with Texas license plate CGB-1453.

One of the last places the Fort Worth grandmother, who suffers from stroke dementia, was seen was at a Watauga bingo hall just after winning money, a family member told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this summer.

No one has talked to or seen 69-year-old Carolyn Kay Riggins since that night on July 11.

Fort Worth police appealed for help to locate Riggins on social media, but she remained missing.

A family member said that Fort Worth police told the family that Riggins’ car was believed to have been traveling north on Interstate 35 in Denton County the morning after she disappeared, based on a hit from her license plate.

“She had a stroke in 2009 and she lost her sense of direction,” Gale Williams of Garland, one of Riggins’ daughters, told the Star-Telegram in a previous interview. “But she always called when she got lost and we would give her directions on how to get home.”

On July 11, Riggins left her cell phone at her Fort Worth home.

Family members saw Riggins on July 11 before she went to Watauga Road Bingo that night. The bingo hall is at 6535 Watauga Road in Watauga.

“They said she had won on Friday (July 10), and won twice on that Saturday night (July 11),” Williams said.

Family members did not have any leads on Riggins’ whereabouts..

Riggins lived in northeast Fort Worth, and she has a daughter and grandchildren living within five miles of her.

“That was her hobby,” Williams said referring to playing bingo “She would go there by herself, but she loves talking to people.”

Watauga Road Bingo employees told some of Riggins’ family members that they remembered seeing her on the nights of July 10 and July 11.