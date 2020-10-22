Missing 3-year-old Frisco child found in pond has died in Dallas hospital, police say

A missing 3-year-old child pulled out of a community pond in a Frisco neighborhood has died in a Dallas hospital, Frisco police said.

No foul play is suspected in the incident.

The name of the child was not being released by Frisco police.

Frisco police responded to a missing child report about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2200 block of Chenault Drive in Frisco.

About 20 minutes later, the child was found in a pond near East Talon Drive and Spirit Falls Drive in Frisco.

The child was pulled out of the water and police officers administered life-saving aid.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas where the child died Wednesday morning, Frisco police said.

Anyone information on the incident should call Frisco police at 972-292-6010.