Fort Worth police responding to reported stabbing of student at Handley Middle School

Fort Worth police were responding to a reported stabbing at Handley Middle School on Thursday morning, the call log shows.
Several police units were responding to Handley Middle School in east Fort Worth Thursday morning following a report that a student stabbed another student, a department spokesman said.

As of 11 a.m., the victim was in the nurses station and the suspect was with school employees in the front office, Officer Tracy Carter said in an email. The initial call was in reference to a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed, according to the call log.

A woman who answered the phone at the school on Platino Road around 10:35 a.m. said the school was on lockdown before hanging up.

Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokeperson, said he would provide more information when he had it.

Seven units responded between 10:28 and 10:42 a.m., the call log shows.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

