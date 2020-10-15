Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on North Freeway in Fort Worth, authorities say

A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday morning in a crash on the North Freeway in Fort Worth possibly involving a metal projectile that struck him, according to authorities.

The man was flown via CareFlite to John Peter Smith Hospital, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said in an email. The crash occurred a little before 10:10 a.m. in the 14000 block of the freeway.

Initial details from the scene indicate a motorcyclist was riding behind a semi-truck when the truck went over a metal object that flew backward, hitting the driver in the head, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman. The bike crashed into the median wall, initial details suggest, and the driver was ejected to the other side of the freeway and hit by an oncoming truck.

These details are preliminary and the crash remains under investigation, Perez said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

