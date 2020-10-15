Suspected drunk driver critical after crashing into wall as he fled Fort Worth police

A suspected drunken driver was critically injured overnight Thursday on Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth when he crashed into the center wall as he was driving away from police cars pursuing him.

The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was stable as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman. He’s facing a pending felony charge of evading arrest, Perez said in an email, on top of an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Any charges connected to his possibly driving drunk will come after police review results of a blood test, Perez said.

Officers began pursing the man on Highway 287 early Thursday morning after they observed his “very erratic driving,” Perez said. Around 3:20 a.m., near the intersection with Wilbarger Street, the officers watched him crash into the center wall.

The impact ejected him from his car, Perez said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.