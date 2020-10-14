Fort Worth
Police asking for help to find missing 52-year-old Fort Worth woman
Fort Worth police have asked for help to find a missing 52-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday afternoon on South Main Street.
A witness last saw Jozette Adams about 2 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of S. Main St.
Police said her family fears Adams might be lost and in danger.
Adams was wearing a red T-shirt with a single digit on it and gray sweatpants.
She has been entered as a missing person.
Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
Comments