Police asking for help to find missing 52-year-old Fort Worth woman

Fort Worth police have asked for help to find a missing 52-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday afternoon on South Main Street.

A witness last saw Jozette Adams about 2 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of S. Main St.

Police said her family fears Adams might be lost and in danger.

Adams was wearing a red T-shirt with a single digit on it and gray sweatpants.

She has been entered as a missing person.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.