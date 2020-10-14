2 young boys hit by pickup trucks, critically injured in separate North Texas crashes

Two young boys were critically injured in separate incidents in North Texas on Tuesday evening in which they were struck by pickup trucks in the street, authorities said Wednesday.

One of the boys, believed to be around 10 years old, was riding a bicycle in far north Fort Worth when he went into the road, Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman, said in an email. A truck hit the child, who couldn’t be “seen entering the street until it was too late,” Perez said.

The other incident involved a pickup running into a 10-year-old boy who was trying to walk across a street in Parker, Police Chief Richard Brooks said over the phone.

Both of the boys were taken to hospitals in critical condition, officials said. The boy injured in the Fort Worth crash was improving Wednesday and was no longer believed to be in life-threatening condition, Perez said.

No further update was available Wednesday morning on the child injured in Parker. Brooks said he would provide the Star-Telegram with updates.

In both of the North Texas crashes, the drivers of the vehicles stopped to help, and neither are facing charges at this time. Both incidents are believed to be accidental.

The Fort Worth crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Blue Mound Road, Perez said. The driver and witnesses told police the child entered the street moments before the vehicle was to pass through, not allowing enough time to avoid him.

The 10-year-old injured in Parker was trying to cross East Parker Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday “and didn’t make it,” Brooks said.

“At this time, we believe it’s an accident. No charges are being contemplated,” he said.