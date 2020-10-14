Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Arlington

Motorcyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Arlington street, police say

Fort Worth

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Arlington street, Arlington police said.

The motorcyclist whose name had not been released by authorities was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlington police believe the driver was in a older black Dodge pickup truck with an orange construction toolbox mounted in the bed of the pickup.

Arlington police responded to the major accident just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at E. Sanford and N. Mesquite streets in Arlington.

The pickup truck was traveling eastbound on E. Sanford Street when it failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist who was going northbound on N. Mesquite Street.

Arlington detectives said there should be damage on the passenger side of the pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this case should call, Arlington investigator Diane Ritcheson at 817-575-8601 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

