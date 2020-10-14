Father, son escape zip-ties to foil Tarrant County home invasion robbery

Two masked intruders zip-tied the hands of a Mansfield family late on Tuesday night as they tried to carry out a home invasion robbery, before the father and son broke free and fought back, officials said.

The son, whose age wasn’t provided, began to fight with one of the burglars, prompting the other intruder to shoot the son in the abdomen and right arm, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday morning. The father then shot at the intruders — both of them men — as they ran away.

The son was recovering in a hospital on Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Jennifer Gabbert, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, didn’t immediately respond to questions including how the men got into the family’s home and why they might have chosen this family to rob.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Hidden Valley Court.

Black-and-white photos released by the sheriff’s office show the two men in light-colored hoodies and dark masks, with guns in their hands.

After the men zip-tied the family, they pointed guns at them and demanded money, according to the news release. They were able to leave the home with firearms, a watch and two wallets.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 817-884-1213 or Detective Jarvis at 817-884-3739, the sheriff’s office said in the release.