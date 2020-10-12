Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Couple shot in Fort Worth home invasion; police search for 4 suspects

Two people were shot during a home invasion Monday night in Fort Worth, police said.

Four men broke into a house at about 7:30 p.m., said Officer Bradley Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

A man and woman were inside the house, and the man exchanged gunfire with the men who broke in. The couple had minor wounds and were being treated at a hospital, Perez said.

The four men were not in custody as of 9:30 p.m.

A police incident report did not include the address where the home invasion reportedly occurred.

