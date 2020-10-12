16-year-old, 2 adults killed in separate crashes on Fort Worth highways

A 16-year-old and two adults were killed in separate traffic crashes on highways throughout Fort Worth in the past few days.

The teen died Thursday night after his vehicle crashed into a wall, while one of the adults was a woman killed in a Saturday motorcycle wreck off an Interstate 35W ramp, Fort Worth police said.

The teen has been identified as Tristen James Parkhurst of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.

Parkhurst was driving a car that hit a wall Thursday night along the South Freeway near Interstate 30 in the downtown Fort Worth area.

On Saturday, a motorcyclist was killed after her vehicle hit a guardrail on a ramp near Interstate 35W and US 287. Lynn Ann Elliott, 56, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In another Saturday fatal crash, Mason David Crews, 33, of Arlington, died from injuries in a crash in the 300 block of the North Freeway in Fort Worth, according to officials with the medical examiner’s office.

Crews was killed in a roll-over accident, Fort Worth police said Monday. He was thrown out of car through the sunroof.

No other injuries were reported from occupants of two other vehicles involved in the crash, which was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.